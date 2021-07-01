Swimmer survives shark attack off Northern California beach

CW39

by: Aleksandra Bush, Marni Hughes,

Posted: / Updated:

PACIFICA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A great white shark bit a man in the leg as he swam off a Northern California beach on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Nemanja Spasojevic tells NewsNationNow.com he was searching for crabs when the attack happened.

He believes he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long shark.

“I got 10 puncture wounds from 10 teeth,” Spasojevic said. “One of the teeth actually cut and hit through the vein so that was kind of the major injury.”

The 35-year-old’s injury was not life-threatening and he was able to swim to shore at Grey Whale Cove State Beach, about 18 miles south of San Francisco, where he received medical aid, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen said.

Spasojevic said a fisherman helped save his life.

“When paramedics came and put on the real tourniquet, that’s when I felt like ‘Okay, I’m gonna live. I know that for sure.'”

Spasojevic says he will not hesistate to return to the water.

“I don’t think it’s going to change my love for the ocean,” Spasojevic said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss