Taco Bell’s new design looks like a taco bank, has a food elevator

Credit: Taco Bell / WORKSHOP LLC / 2021 SRa

(NEXSTAR) — Taco Bell has revealed its newest restaurant design — and it probably looks a bit familiar.

Named “Taco Bell Defy,” the 3,000 square-foot restaurant concept will be built in Minnesota next year and will include a new drive-thru experience.

The restaurant will include four drive-thru lanes, three of which will be dedicated to mobile or other order pick-ups giving customers a “frictionless” experience.

Credit: Taco Bell / WORKSHOP LLC / 2021 SRa

Customers will drive under the kitchen and will receive their food via a “bell-evator.” Two-way audio and video screens will allow customers to interact with employees inside the restaurant.

“This new, innovative concept breaking ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will improve a major aspect of the consumer experience: drive-thru speed,” said Aaron Engler, President of Border Foods. “We’re partnering with Taco Bell and the best and brightest in technology and design to create what will very likely be the future of quick service restaurants.”

Taco Bell Defy is scheduled to break ground in August and open its doors by summer 2022.

