Houston (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.

