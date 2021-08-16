Take Part in study looking at the spread of COVID among young adults

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now, Houstonians can take part in a national study looking at the spread of COVID-19 in young adults. Texas A&M University Health Science Center has expanded participation in the PreventCOVIDU study to include the Houston area.

The study includes thousands of young adults across the United States aims to determine whether individuals who have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can still spread the coronavirus to others.

The researchers are hope by including Houston they will reach their goal of enrolling at least 2000 Texans ages 18-29.

The Researchers say “This randomized, open-label controlled study will involve 18,000 young people throughout the United States. Participants will be offered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the study, but vaccination is not required to take part. Half of the participants who receive the vaccine will be randomly selected to be vaccinated as soon as they enroll in the study, and the other half will receive the vaccine later during the study. Individuals who prefer not to receive the vaccine are also able to participate, acting as a control group.”

Anyone interested in the study can learn more here or email PreventCovidTX@tamu.edu.