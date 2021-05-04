Talk a walk Tuesday in the North Houston District

HOUSTON (CW39) North Houston District is bringing folks together in the First Tuesday Community Walk for fitness on May 4th. Residents are encouraged to meet one another and explore the District`s ever-expanding trail and park system, with nearly 60 acres of green space and six miles of trails.

The scenic two-mile walk will start at Tom Wussow Park and wind along Greens Bayou past City View Park, down to Jack Drake Park. The Community Walks also provide opportunities to meet local law enforcement officers, both city and county, who are key to the North Houston District`s safety and security programs and work to make personal connections in the community.

The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner created the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform, focused on finding actionable ways to help the police department improve its crisis aversion methods and promote community policing, which is already evident in the District.

The Community Walks will continue through the summer and fall, culminating on Tuesday, October 5 for National Night Out, when people are encouraged to mix and mingle with their neighbors and develop a shared sense of community.

The First Tuesday Community Walk is planned for 5pm to 6 p.m today at the Thomas R. Wussow Park, 500 Greens Rd., starting at the Large Pavilion near I-45 North and Greens Rd.

Residents and employees in businesses in the North Houston District; Houston Police Department North Belt Division officers, Harris County Sheriff`s Office Task Force, Lone Star College recruiters, Greenhouse International Church, Greens Bayou Coalition will all be in attendance.

Parks and trails have blossomed along Greens Bayou in the North Houston District because of strategic partnerships and good planning. There are now nearly 60 acres of parks and over six miles of trails, with more planned and underway. The beautiful green spaces have transformed underutilized land into community gathering places, which also help to tackle some of the area`s flooding issues by creating natural barriers between Greens Bayou and our homes and businesses.

With 67 apartment communities, 4,500 businesses, 63,000 employees and 115,000 residents in the area, the District`s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan is the key to creating new opportunities for locals to get outdoors, move around the District and enjoy time with family and friends.

About the North Houston District

Created in 1991 by the Texas Legislature, the North Houston District is a business improvement district that leverages public and private partnerships to provide enhanced services in transportation mobility, public safety, beautification and recreational development, marketing and strategic planning and development. Minutes from Bush IAH, the District`s 12-square-mile service area has 20 million square feet of office, retail and industrial properties. The District includes 3,800 businesses, 61,500 employees and 117,000 residents.

For more information, visit www.northhouston.org.