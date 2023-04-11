GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) – Tall Ships America will bring its TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® series of races and port festivals to the Gulf of Mexico with Tall Ships® Galveston, April 13-16. The event marks the second time this impressive fleet of visiting tall ships will anchor at the island’s historic waterfront. The 2023 series also includes stops in St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Florida.

Track the Fleet HERE!

The event, produced in cooperation with Galveston Historical Foundation, will include ship tours, sail-away excursions, music, food, and other special events in a family-friendly environment at Galveston’s Pier 21 and the surrounding area.

“The Tall Ships Challenge will bring some of the most beautiful ships in the world to our port,” the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Jones said. “It’s a rare opportunity to step aboard a tall ship and learn about maritime history.”

The festival will feature five visiting ships along with Galveston’s own 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA, the Official Tall Ship of Texas, with an exciting Parade of Sail in the Gulf along Seawall Boulevard on the afternoon of Thursday, April 13. While in port, the ships will be open to the public for viewing, and many will feature dockside exhibits and lively interactions with crew.

Each ship has its own educational program and mission, providing visitors with a wide array of experiences. In addition to touring the ships, visitors will have the opportunity to embark on selected ships for exhibition sails.

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as, Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island visit www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.