GALVESTON (KIAH) — The Elissa, one of the oldest ships that still sails, will have company near her home at Pier 21 in Galveston this weekend.

The Tall Ships Galveston festival kicks off Thursday with the Parade of Sail in which five other historical vessels will join The Elissa — built in 1877 — sailing in the waters off of Seawall Boulevard.

That event kicks off the festival itself which runs Friday through Sunday on and around Piers 21 and 22 bordered by Harborside Drive.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for kids ages seven through 12 , and it’s free for kids six and under.

The festival gives you the opportunity to see the ships up close, tour them, and — for an added fee — sail on them.

There will also be a variety of food and drinks for sale, a pirate play zone for kids, vendors, exhibits, and more.

For more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.