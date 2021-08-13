Tanger Outlets’ Back-to-School Bash

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) – This weekend, the Tanger Outlets Houston in Texas City is hosting a Back-to-School Bash. The celebration is from noon to three in the afternoon. There are activities all weekend long including, live music, games, giveaways and more.

At this free event, shoppers will also have access to TangerStyle rewards by bringing their discount coupons, valid at participating stores, including Adidas, Banana Republic, and Levi`s.

Right now you can download the coupons online, download the Tanger Outlets app, or visit Tanger Shopper Services

WHAT:
Tanger Outlets Houston Back to School Bash
Activities include live music, games and giveaways

WHEN:
Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon 3 p.m.

WHERE:
Tanger Outlets Houston
5885 Gulf Freeway
Texas City, TX 77591

