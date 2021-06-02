Target fitting rooms open again

CW39

by: Fareeha Rehman/KRON,

Posted: / Updated:

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July 18, 2006. in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Waiting in the customer service line to return those new Target pants that just didn’t quite fit may become a less frequent thing.

Target’s fitting rooms are open again, the company said in its updated policy on June 1.

“Fitting rooms are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations,” the policy said.

Team members will prioritize disinfection in high-touch places such as the fitting rooms, the company added.

Fitting rooms were closed in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started. Now, businesses are feeling relief from the high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations along with declining COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Last month, Target began allowing fully vaccinated customers and employees to be in stores without face masks, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

This came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations, saying fully vaccinated people can resume several indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

A person is fully vaccinated once it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks since the single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

