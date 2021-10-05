Taxpayer Deadline October 15th

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Internal Revenue Service is reminding people that October 15th is the due date to file 2020 tax returns after extension. An estimated 1.6 million Texas residents asked for an extension and should file on or before the deadline to avoid the penalty for filing late. The IRS says people to file electronic to avoid delays.

“While Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, some taxpayers may have more time,” said IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine. “Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone normally have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file and pay any taxes due.” Devine also said that taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas who already had valid extensions may have their deadline extended. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

