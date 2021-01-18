Taye Diggs Is Back In “All American”

HOUSTON (CW39) — The CW’s hit show “All American” returns tonight for season 3 starring Taye Diggs. CW39’s Shannon LaNier sits down with the leading man to chat about the show, social media and his family on and off the camera.
