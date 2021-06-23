Teamsters union steps up efforts to organize Amazon workers

CW39

by: Felicia Bolton, Reuters,

Posted: / Updated:

(Reuters) — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a labor union in the United States and Canada, is stepping up efforts to unionize workers at Amazon.com Inc by creating a company-specific division to aid workers, it said on Tuesday.

Representatives from 500 unions, which together account for 1.4 million workers in the United States, have come together at the 30th international convention of Teamsters to support and help improve the livelihoods of Amazon workers.

The union tweeted that delegates will vote on a resolution to make the campaign at Amazon a ‘top priority’.

It is also planning pressure campaigns involving work stoppages, petitions and other collective action to push Amazon to bargain over working conditions and meet workers’ demands.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The e-commerce giant and one of the largest private employers in America has for decades discouraged attempts among its over 800,000 U.S. employees to organize, showing managers how to identify union activity, raising wages and warning that union dues would cut into pay.

In April, Amazon Alabama workers voted against forming a union, owing to factors including the company’s fierce resistance to unionization, workers’ skepticism that organizing would get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get our newsletter at 7am daily

Weather Mug Shot - Adam Kruger

Sea Breeze explained, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Feels like 106° Wednesday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FREE wedding gowns for first responders - Sharron Melton

Why Rare Cold Front Brought Storms - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

SkyTracker Time Lapse Tuesday morning rain 6-7am hour

Rainy Tuesday morning in Houston - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

50% chance of rain Tuesday - Adam Krueger

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss