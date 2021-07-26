Teen boy seen on door bell camera dies in front yard after confrontation with homeowner

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) A 17-year-old boy was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Jennings overnight.

According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, 31-year-old Steven Lazard saw the teen on the property from the doorbell camera.

Semmes said when Lazard approached the teen in the yard, a fight ensued and shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was fatally injured, Semmes said.

Semmes said Lazard’s statements are consistent with the preliminary investigation and information obtained from the doorbell camera.

He said Saturday’s shooting may be connected to a deputy involved shooting Sunday in Crowley where one person died.

Lazard was arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms after the weapon used in the shooting was a stolen AR-15, Semmes said.

Developing story.

