Teen charged with murder after shooting relative at restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) — Murder charges have been filed against a 16-year-old boy after shooting his relative at a restaurant in Southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the teen and his family were having dinner at a restaurant on Bellaire Blvd when he got up from the table and went to the restroom. The teen returned to the table with a semi-automatic pistol and fired one time, striking his male relative.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene — while a security guard provided them with the teen’s description. The teen was found walking a short distance away from the restaurant and taken into custody without incident.