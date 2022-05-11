HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a teen shot in north Houston last Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Jensen Gas and Food located at 7626 Jensen Drive about 11:15 p.m..



Local police said the victim, 14, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives C. Johnson and I. Rios-Hernandez reported:



HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store at the above address. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to his legs. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.



Investigators learned the victim arrived to the business on his bicycle and was approached by an suspect, described only as a black male, who walked out of the business. The suspect pulled out a gun, chased the victim, and then fired multiple shots. The suspect left the scene with an unknown black female in a four-door silver pickup truck.



At this time, a motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

