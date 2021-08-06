Teenage twins from Virginia both on ventilators with COVID: ‘You feel completely helpless,’ stepmom says

CW39

by: Murry Lee, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Health officials in multiple states are growing more concerned as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to land more young adults and children in the hospital.

In Southwest Virginia, twin brothers from Fort Blackmore have been hospitalized and placed on ventilators as they struggle with the virus.

Cole and Connor Begley are 16-year-old rising seniors at Twin Springs High School.

Their stepmother, Kelley Begley, said the boys were hospitalized recently and the last half week has been difficult.

“It’s really hard when you see your family suffering and you feel completely helpless,” Begley said. “I can’t be there as much as I want to be there.”

According to Begley, the twins’ condition has rapidly deteriorated after Cole first began showing symptoms on Friday, July 30. Within days, both Cole and Connor were on ventilators.

On Tuesday night, a group gathered to pray for the boys in Gate City.

“The community around here is just so loving and caring, always wanting to help,” Begley said. “Just like what they’ve done for us last night. Everybody’s always asking, ‘what can we do, what can we do?’ and all I can say is, ‘Pray.'”

Begley said her stepsons’ conditions are not appearing to improve. Both are staying at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

