Temple ISD holds community pep rally to kick off football season

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Spirit Squad kicked off the 2021 football season with a community pep rally Wednesday afternoon in downtown Temple.

“Ever since I could remember, any time Temple had a pep rally community, we were always there,” says Temple ISD father Chris Gonzales.

Gonzales has been part of the Temple community since he went to school there – and now watching his daughters perform for the community, he says he’s excited for this season.

“It’s about the community coming out, strong support to see all the blue out here on a Wednesday. That’s cool to see,” says Gonzales.

Temple High School senior Alli Mack is excited to be back on the field for her final year cheering on the wildcats every Friday night.

“I can’t wait, I’m so excited. It’s amazing. It’s such an amazing feeling, being able to be a part of something so big and to be out here,” Mack says.

Overall, the community of Temple is anxious for what this season has in store for their Temple Wildcats.

“Excited. We’re happy that the girls are actually back on the field and able to actually perform this year,” says Temple ISD mother Alisa Naranjo.

Senior Wildcat cheerleader Alli says she wishes nothing but the best for the team.

“I expect to see huge crowds, great involvement, everyone encouraging. I can’t wait, I’m so excited.”

Temple will host Magnolia West this Friday at Wildcat Stadium. The Temple ISD says wearing a mask is recommended, but it’s not required.