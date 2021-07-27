Tennessee driver arrested after crash worried nurse would ‘inject him with COVID-19’

by: Josh Breslow, Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man arrested in South Nashville over the weekend refused to allow a nurse to draw his blood, citing concerns that she would “inject him with COVID-19,” according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a stalled vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they observed a 68-year-old man in the driver’s seat, who explained that he was waiting for a tow truck.

The warrant states officers reported smelling alcohol coming from the suspect’s breath and that he had slurred speech, as well as bloodshot, watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

The man refused to consent to a breathalyzer and stated, “You’re trying to get me to take a COVID shot,” according to the police report.

Officers said they obtained a search warrant and drove to Nashville General Hospital, where they asked a nurse to draw the suspect’s blood.

He was “combative” and said the nurse was going to “inject him with COVID-19” and he “did not want anyone to stick him with anything,” the warrant alleges.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, DUI and driving on a revoked license.

His bond was set at $35,000.

