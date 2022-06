HOUSTON (KIAH) As gas prices reach a record-high, one survey shows Texans could save almost two thousand dollars a year if they walk more and use public transit.

The survey by Kuru Footwear reports over half of Americans says the cost of gas prices has them considering walking. Texas residents could save $158.71 per month in gas expenses by walking and using public transportation.

In Texas, the average cost of a 30-day public transportation pass is about 63 dollars.