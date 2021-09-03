Texans Defensive Back, Justin Reid, collecting goods for Hurricane Ida Relief

Video Courtesy : Justin Reid and HEB

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Texans Defensive Back, Justin Reid, is collecting goods to help Hurricane Ida victims in his home state of Louisiana. Reid will partner with the Houston Texans, to host a relief drive Friday, September 3 until 5:30 PM at the NRG Stadium Green lot.

“Louisiana is my home and my heart is broken after talking to family members and seeing images of the devastation in the news. This tragedy has been an eye opener for me to do more for my home. I am beyond appreciative to the Houston Texans for their commitment and support. My family and I stand with everyone in Louisiana to lend a helping hand,” Houston Texans Justin Reid said.

The Texans are also making sure fans come out to support with their donations; Donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Houston Texans season kickoff vs Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, September 12. Limit one voucher per car.

The public is being asked to donate the following items:

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Pet Food

Toiletries

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Shampoo/Conditioner

Feminine care products

Lysol Wipes

PPE

Kroger has joined Reid in his efforts and will assist in the transport of all donated items to Baton Rouge, LA. Everything collected will be donated to the Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist Convention.