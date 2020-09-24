Texas A & M University’s Innovative $546m project breaks ground in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a multi-purpose, multi-phase development by Texas A & M University System, taking the training of the next generation of doctors and health care providers, to another level.

It’s called Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. It’s all part of the expansion of the Texas A&M University System’s presence in Houston’s renowned Texas Medical Center.

The University System, working closely with long time Houston based developer Medistar Corporation, plans to create the Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. The goal is to complement its engineering medicine campus found in what’s called EnMed Building… a renovated 18 story office building located at 1020 Holcombe Street.

According to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, EnMed is just the first example of innovation that Texas A&M System intends to bring to the Texas A&M Innovation Plaza. Sharp says “We are excited to have such a visible location in the Texas Medical Center,”.

The plaza itself will include generous green spaces, lifestyle amenities and a vibrant and secure experience, for it’s current medical campus population and visitors.

The construction of the plaza will be completed in phases. The Life Tower is a 19-story, 714-bed student housing tower that will overlook a scenic plaza . It’s flanked by a large garage with retail and dining, along with convenient, affordable parking for 2,714 vehicles. Texas A&M medical students and Prairie View A&M University nursing students will be given priority for housing, but students from other institutions could fill open slots, if available. Completion is scheduled for June 2022.

Next will be the Horizon Tower. This is a 17-story, 485,000 square-foot integrated building that will be built atop the 13-story parking structure. With the latest in building technologies, Horizon Tower will be geared to studies in life sciences, clinical, biomedical, technology and office uses. It’s scheduled for completion in January 2024.

And that’s not all. The System’s public-private partnership (P3) developer is bringing additional investment of $401 million, to fulfill unmet needs in the area, with two complementary towers totaling an additional 1.9 million square feet.

