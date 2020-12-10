Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller discloses positive COVID-19 diagnosis
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Wednesday evening that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, Miller, who is 65, said he will be quarantining at his ranch. He went on to thank the public for their prayers and support:
“Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, West Nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we’ll make it through this.”