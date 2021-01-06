Texas among the states that miss the traditional office workday

HOUSTON (CW39) Some people are finding out the virtual workday simply isn’t for them, despite many individuals favoring a work from home schedule.

As you can see from the map, the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest have the most activity in terms of individuals wanting to get back to a traditional work life.

The map above is based on geotagged twitter data in the last 3 months, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about missing the traditional office workday, or missing physically going into work amid COVID-19. The twitter data was tracked and mapped out by someka.net.

The top 10 states that miss going into “the office” are as follows:

1. Minnesota

2. Utah

3. Texas

4. New Jersey

5. Massachusetts

6. New York

7. Illinois

8. Virginia

9. Indiana

10. Missouri

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!