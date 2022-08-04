Man using his Mobile Phone outdoor, close upMan using his Mobile Phone outdoor, close up

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park.

It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.

Whether you want a fully fenced dog park, lots or land or you just want to find a park all to yourself, there are plenty of options on the app. Other dog park options include:

Dog water parks

Dog hiking trails

Dog agility parks

Dog fields

Dog beaches

Indoor dog parks

Small dog parks

And more

After a quick glance through the app, North Texas has dozens of spots for you to explore, with places charging as low as $4 per hour. For more information, visit sniffspot.com.