Texas brewery hosting mobile COVID-19 clinic, giving free case of beer to anyone who gets vaccinated

CW39

by: Chrissy Mazzone,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A brewery in Texas is hoping to give residents yet another good reason to get the vaccine.

Thirsty Planet Brewing Company in Austin is giving a free case of beer to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at its headquarters on Saturday. The brewery is partnering with Livingston Med Lab, an operator of mobile clinics in Texas, to give out the shots.

Those interested in getting vaccinated — along with 24 free beers — are encouraged to register online for a spot. Those having trouble with the online registration portal can also show up on Saturday between 2–6 p.m. to see about availability for extra doses, an operations manager for Thirsty Planet confirmed.

Visitors who get vaccinated at Thirsty Planet will also be allowed to choose a case of beer from three varieties: Thirsty Goat Amber Ale, Buckethead IPA and Spot On Pils. There’s also the option of mixing and matching six-packs if supplies allow, according to the brewery.

A manager for Thirsty Planet says the goal, quite simply, is to encourage as many people as possible to get the shot.

He also had a simple message for those in the community: “Come get vaccinated.”

Earlier this week, Austin Public Health officials announced further incentives for vaccines, including $100 in H-E-B gift cards, or $50 at each round, for receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at an APH event and completing two exit surveys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss