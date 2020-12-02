Texas cities with highest, lowest cost of living

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) A survey conducted by Move.org shows that 20% of Americans have moved this year. Unpredictable job markets and stagnant unemployment rates have forced many Americans to evaluate the cost of living in their location. The moving experts at Move.org researched the cost of living in the 75 most populated cities.

For more information, you find our full report here: https://www.move.org/lowest-cost-of-living-2020/

We found that Texas has 8 Cities ranked in our cities with the highest and lowest cost of living report.

Cities with the lowest cost of living:

El Paso, TX ranks #1, with an average cost of living of $1,324.02

with an average cost of living of $1,324.02 Corpus Christi, TX ranks #7 with an average cost of living of $1,537.77

with an average cost of living of $1,537.77 Plano, TX ranks #15 with an average of living of $1,752.63

Cities with the highest cost of living:

Austin, TX ranks #25 , with an average cost of living of $2,302.81 a month.

, with an average cost of living of $2,302.81 a month. Dallas, TX ranks #37 , with an average cost of living of $2,070.61 a month.

, with an average cost of living of $2,070.61 a month. Houston, TX ranks #41 , with an average cost of living of $2,006.44 a month.

, with an average cost of living of $2,006.44 a month. Fort Worth, TX ranks #48, with an average cost of living of $1,869.61 a month.

with an average cost of living of $1,869.61 a month. San Antonio, TX ranks #52, with an average cost of living of $1,822.40 a month.