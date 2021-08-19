Texas City ISD COVID-19 Mask Decision

HOUSTON (CW39) It has twists and turns that always keeps the fans watching. And tonight, the 3rd season hopes to keep viewers guessing just as it has in the past.

The CW's hit show "Coroner" is back! And in this 3rd season will not disappoint. Staring Serinda Swan and Roger Cross, season three returns to Toronto where coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam (Éric Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy.