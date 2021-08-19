Texas City ISD COVID-19 Mask Decision
TEXAS CITY (CW39) – Texas City Independent School District has added masks to the district’s dress code.
That means students and staff and required to wear a masks at district property.
Our news partners at ABC 13 are reporting the district says it isn’t a mask mandate, but a dress code requirement that is the same as going to school with an appropriate haircut or skirt length.
In a statement on districts website calls it’s a mandate.
The school board passed the masks rule during a special meeting Tuesday night just hours before the first day of school started on Wednesday the 18th