Texas City reporting an incident at Marathon impacting Loop 197

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– Texas city sent out the message below on Facebook to commuters and residents of the area regarding an incident at Marathon.

This is Texas City Emergency Management. There is an incident in progress at the South Loop. No action is required on your part at this time. The South Loop is blocked and will remain so for 6-8 hours. The City will continue to monitor the situation and advise you if you need to take action. If you have any questions please call 409-257-9814.

At least one road is currently affected in the area. Avoid traveling on the south side of town near Loop 197 in Texas City for the time being.

Our news partners at ABC 13 are reporting a crude oil leak at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery. More updates ABC 13 news at 9PM on CW39.