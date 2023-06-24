HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lagoonfest Texas is a waterpark in Texas City, just 40 minutes away from downtown Houston, and is ready for families to come out and enjoy all it has to offer now and through the summer. The waterpark is back for its fourth year and includes an obstacle course on the water, floating cabanas, concerts on the water, water sports and more.

Owner Uri Man encourages not just families to come out to enjoy it, but he also wants this to be a space for friends and adult gatherings, too.

“The general public can come here and enjoy crystal clear water, white sandy beaches — and families get to know each other,” Man said. “Parents can have that frozen margarita or piña colada while the kids are playing in the white sand.”

After Memorial Day, hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day and it’s closed on Tuesdays (except for July 4). Pricing is $20 for children ages 3-13 and $38 for adults. Tickets will include the newly-added Bumper Boats and Titan Slide. People can also rent an obstacle course on site at $5 per person with unlimited play until they get off, or $15 for all-day play.

Other water activities include the kayaks, paddle boards, aqua cycles, sail boats and duffy boats with decks. There is a restaurant and food trucks onsite as well.

Concert Days will be included in admission to Lagoonfest. A full schedule can be found online.