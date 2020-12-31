Texas COVID-19 vaccine map

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas Health and Human Services has a map available to show where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across Texas.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The map shows all COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received a shipment of doses. The map also includes information submitted by providers when they are enrolled.

If you are next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination locations and hours. Also, check to see if you are eligible to receive vaccination at a particular site.