DALLAS (KDAF) — Dairy Queen is treating Texans to five new summer Blizzard Flavors in celebration of the company’s 75 years in the Lone Star State.

“Just in time for fun-in-the-sun, Dairy Queen is celebrating the NEW Summer Blizzard Treat line up with FIVE refreshing Blizzard Treats,” officials said in a press release.

Here are the new summer flavors:

Oreo Cookie Dirt Pie

Girl Scout Thin Mints

Nestlé

Very Cherry Chip

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

“All these Blizzard treats are perfect for Texans wanting to beat the heat with a cool, delicious treat from their friendly neighborhood Dairy Queen,” officials said in a press release.