HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking out for the public with some tips to keep you and your family safe this Easter weekend.

To ensure your family, friends and coworkers have a safe Easter holiday, keep the following safety tips in mind: * Drive safely * Don’t drink and drive * Avoid distractions * Move over or slow down for emergency vehicles

Reminder about motorcycle drivers…

The City of Bryan Police Department is offering a reminder to look twice for motorcycles.

Spring is a great time of year to enjoy riding a motorcycle! Look twice for motorcycles on the roadway and save a life! Help end the streak of motorcycle related fatality accidents. City of Bryan Police Department Facebook page