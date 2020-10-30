Texas Gas Prices Dropping

HOUSTON (CW39) – Gas prices are dropping across the state, according to AAA’s Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The state’s current gas price average is $1.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is three cents less than it was one week ago and 41 cents less per gallon compared to this time last year. One of the major cities surveyed was Odessa, where drivers are paying the most on average at $2.04.

According to data from gaspricies.aaa.com, Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 230 days, making it the longest time since the statewide hit that amount in 2005. Nationwide, Texans are paying some the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 4th lowest in the country. If you’re looking for the lowest gas prices in your area download the free AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android or learn more at this link.