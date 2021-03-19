Texas gas prices keep going up and up and up….

HOUSTON (CW39) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is 71 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.97 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and 66 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices are continuing to increase, despite the Energy Information Administration`s (EIA) latest report showing U.S. demand dropping slightly week-to-week, and signs of crude oil prices stabilizing. On the week, regional refinery utilization increased by 10 percent. The last time Texas saw an average of $2.64 per gallon was in October 2018. Today Texans are paying 18% more for gas on average compared to this day one month ago.



“Texans are paying about 18 percent more to fill up today, compared to February. Prices are expected to continue climbing through the remainder of March, but potentially in smaller increments.”

Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas

Even though prices have spiked, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest pump prices, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

