Texas gas prices up for the first time in three weeks

HOUSTON (CW39) After three weeks of consecutive price drops, Texas gas prices rose across the state this week. The average gas price in Texas is currently $1.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is two cents more than last week, according to AAA Texas. That price is still 46 cents less per gallon compared to last year.

Jumping crude oil prices are likely contributing to the increasing prices. However, Market analysts credit that upswing to news of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

AAA Texas surveyed the major metropolitan areas in the state. Drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.11 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.13, which is a penny more when compared to last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

