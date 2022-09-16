AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate.

In addition to taking questions from panelists, the candidates who want to represent you as Texas’ governor will respond to questions from voters. Please fill out the form below and tell us about the issues that matter to you.

The debate takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar Media Group is hosting and televising the debate on KIAH, 13 other markets in the state and KSAT-TV in San Antonio. The debate will also be streamed on cw39.com, as will a post-show with reaction and analysis.

KXAN anchor Britt Moreno will host the debate, and anchor Sally Hernandez is a member of the panel alongside Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT.

People can share their thoughts throughout the debate with the #TXGovDebate hashtag.