HOUSTON(KIAH) FEMA is updating the National Flood Insurance Program‘s (NFIP) risk rating methodology through the implementation of a new pricing methodology called Risk Rating 2.0. The new methodology is meant to make flood insurance more equitable with improved technology. FEMA explains that some people are paying too much for flood insurance while others aren’t paying enough. There will be two phases.

PHASE I

New policies beginning Oct. 1, 2021, will be subject to the new rating methodology. Also beginning Oct. 1, existing policyholders eligible for renewal will be able to take advantage of immediate decreases in their premiums.

PHASE II

All remaining policies renewing on or after April 1, 2022, will be subject to the new rating methodology.

According to QuoteWizard an Insurance Comparison Shopping tool, their team of analysts found that Fema’s new rules will cost 86 percent of Texas residents as much as 100 dollars a month.

86% of policyholders will see a price increase

14% of policyholders will see a price decrease

768,537 policyholders will be affected

Beginning Aug. 1, current National Flood Insurance Program policyholders can contact their insurance company or insurance agent to learn more about what Risk Rating 2.0-Equity in Action means to them.