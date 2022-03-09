SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Victoria man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a sex abuse conviction in Hays County on Monday.

Jeffrey Vuillemin, 43, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children stemming from an instance in 2013 and two in 2018, one of which happened in San Marcos.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said the jury heard testimony from three child victims during the trial that began Feb. 28. The latest case, from September 2018, involved an 11-year-old girl that accused Vuillemin of four separate occasions of sexual abuse. Mau said Vuillemin had “become involved” with the girl’s mother prior to the accusations.

The two previous cases were both out of Victoria, and Mau said they were under similar circumstances. Vuillemin had formed relationships with the children’s mothers before committing the acts. One case involved a 5-year-old girl, and the other a 12-year-old girl, Mau said.

“This case demonstrates how child predators are much more often trusted family members or friends than they are strangers,” Mau said. “Predators like Jeffrey Vuillemin compound the harm they do to their victims’ bodies by their further betraying a child’s trust and affection.”