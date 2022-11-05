SPRING, TX (KIAH) — A man is dead after being injured in an explosion near E. Hardy Road in Spring Saturday morning.

Preliminary information from the scene indicated two men were working on the railroad near Old Town Spring Saturday morning.

The men were doing hotwork on the rail line when a fuel gas ignited, causing an explosion. One male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other was not injured.

Officials are investigating the incident, and no other information is available at this time.