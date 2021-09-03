Texas MLS & NWSL Teams unite to raise funds for Hurricane Ida victims

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The players, staff and fans of Houston Dynamo FC, the Houston Dash, Austin FC and FC Dallas are uniting to provide relief to Louisianans whose homes were damaged when Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier this week.

The Texas Unites fundraising campaign kicks off today and will run through September 18, with proceeds going to SBP, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in New Orleans whose mission is to rebuild homes quickly after disasters by mobilizing private sector innovations and assigning a single point of contact to make the home rebuilding process faster and more predictable.

All three clubs have pledged to match up to the first $5,000 donated, meaning that fans who donate now will see their contribution make four times more impact.

Fans in Houston can visit HoustonDynamoFC.com/TexasUnites to donate.

In addition to disaster response, SBP trains other nonprofit groups to utilize best practices, offers preparedness training for residents in at-risk communities, advises government entities to enable more efficient use of federal funds and advocates for systems change in the disaster recovery industry.

Every $10 donated provides protective gear to a volunteer, while $250 covers the cost of three kits to muck and/or gut flooded homes. Every $1,000 raised covers the cost of deploying a team of AmeriCorps members to support disaster recovery.

ABOUT SBP

SBP, originally known as the St. Bernard Project, is a social impact organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery. Born in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and based in New Orleans, SBP has operating sites in disaster-impacted communities throughout the US, Puerto Rico and Bahamas. Response teams are on the ground in southeast Louisiana.

ABOUT THE HOUSTON DYNAMO FOOTBALL CLUB

The Houston Dynamo Football Club is a multi-faceted organization that includes the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo Academy, Dynamo Dash Youth, Club affiliates, and the Club’s supporters.

The Dynamo are a Major League Soccer team that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 15 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club’s four appearances in the MLS Cup Final are tied for the most in the league during that time span.

The Houston Dash joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club on Dec. 12, 2013 as the first expansion team of the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation. It is the top-flight women’s professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States and Canada, as well as talent from around the world. The Dash began play in April 2014 for the start of the league’s second season. The Dash captured their first league trophy, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, on July 26, 2020.

The teams train at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and play at BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamoFC.com or call (713) 276-7500.

