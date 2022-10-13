HOUSTON (KIAH) As the federal government continues to ask U.S. residents to get Covid-19 booster shots, Texas is one of several states that can say it’s been one of the safest states during the pandemic.

This week, WalletHub released their study on the Safest States During COVID-19. With 68% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and new cases and deaths down a lot since the start of the year, the study tries to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. From COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as who is getting vaccinated.



Texas’ Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

27 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 18 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 10 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 8 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 7th – Level of Community Transmission

While the vaccination rate and positivity rate places Texas in 27th place and 18th place respectively, the hospitalization rate, death rate and level of community transmission were much lower than other states around the country.

To view the full report and how other states rank, please visit: WalletHubs site .







