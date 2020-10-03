Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 6

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- President Donald Trump was given remdesivir Friday night at Walter Reed Medical Center following treatment with an experimental drug at the White House earlier in the day.

Remdesivir is the only treatment that’s been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus. Earlier this year, a large study led by the National Institutes of Health found it could shorten average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe disease.