Texas’ rank as ‘Financially Literate State’

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that April is National Financial Literacy Month?

WalletHub recently released its report on 2021’s Most & Least Financially Literate States, which analyzes financial-education programs and consumer habits in the United States.

The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, including the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Survey — which range from high-school financial literacy grade to share of adults with a rainy-day fund.

Financial Literacy in Texas (1=Most Financially Literate, 25=Avg.):

43 rd – WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score

– WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score 45 th – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn

– Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn 43 rd – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds

– Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds 44 th – Percentage of Unbanked Households

– Percentage of Unbanked Households 42 nd – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s)

– Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s) 41 st – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying

– Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying 4th – High-School Financial Literacy Grade