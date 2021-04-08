Texas’ rank as ‘Financially Literate State’

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that April is National Financial Literacy Month?

WalletHub recently released its report on 2021’s Most & Least Financially Literate States, which analyzes financial-education programs and consumer habits in the United States.

The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, including the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Survey — which range from high-school financial literacy grade to share of adults with a rainy-day fund.

Financial Literacy in Texas (1=Most Financially Literate, 25=Avg.):

  • 43rd – WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score
  • 45th – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn
  • 43rd – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds
  • 44th – Percentage of Unbanked Households
  • 42nd – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s)
  • 41st – Percentage of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying
  • 4th – High-School Financial Literacy Grade

