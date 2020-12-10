Texas rank in receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that Texas ranks low in priority for the COVID-19 vaccine? Our state has fewer health care workers and seniors living in assisted care centers among its population — which makes the vaccine distribution rate only 5.9 percent.
According to QuoteWizard‘s report, 6.3 percent of priority people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first. Here’s a look at its findings in other states:
- New York, Massachusetts and South Dakota have the highest rates of high-priority people who will receive first vaccines.
- Nevada, Wyoming and Utah have the lowest rates of individuals who will receive the first vaccine batch.
- There are about 20 million high-priority individuals — 3,714,960 seniors and 16,926,288 health care workers — who could receive the first vaccine distribution.
- Health care workers only make up about 5 percent of our national labor force.