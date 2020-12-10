Texas rank in receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (CW39) – December 10th marks International Human rights day and the Holocaust Museum Houston is celebrating by offering free admission, along with a complimentary H-E-B tote bag filled with sanitizer, a personal copy of the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stickers and a Mandela notecard. The free admission also includes access to HMH’s Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries and the Mandela exhibition. Due to COVID, you must reserve a timeslot here for the Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibition. Covid-19 restrictions are also required for staff and guests above the age of 10. Restrictions include wearing a face mask and social distancing. If you don’t have a mask the museum will provide on for you, along with gloves to use for interactive exhibit elements.

Every year on December 10th the nation observes Humans Right Day – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The milestone document proclaimed inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. You can celebrate Human Rights Day with free admission to the Holocaust Museum Houston located at 5401 Caroline Street until 5 p.m. today.