Texas rank in receiving COVID-19 vaccine

CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that Texas ranks low in priority for the COVID-19 vaccine? Our state has fewer health care workers and seniors living in assisted care centers among its population — which makes the vaccine distribution rate only 5.9 percent.

According to QuoteWizard‘s report, 6.3 percent of priority people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first. Here’s a look at its findings in other states:

  • New York, Massachusetts and South Dakota have the highest rates of high-priority people who will receive first vaccines.
  • Nevada, Wyoming and Utah have the lowest rates of individuals who will receive the first vaccine batch.
  • There are about 20 million high-priority individuals — 3,714,960 seniors and 16,926,288 health care workers — who could receive the first vaccine distribution.
  • Health care workers only make up about 5 percent of our national labor force.

