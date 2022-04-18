HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas Southern University (TSU) and the Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF) announce the continuation of their partnership.

Jazz and music business students from TSU traveled to Monterey to participate as production and marketing interns during the festival, providing them with real-world experience and opportunities to work alongside top professionals in the music industry at a world-class event.

The symposium’s 2022 MJF Artist-in-Residence, Queen Cora, includes masterclasses, panel discussions, recording sessions, workshops, and more. “To work closely with a professional musician there is nothing that inspires students more than to see themselves and their future in that live artist,” said Colleen Bailey, Executive Director of Monterrey Jazz Festival.

