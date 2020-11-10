Texas struggling to close the wage gap in several cities

HOUSTON (CW39) In honor of National Women’s Small Business Month, Business.org found out which U.S. metros are the best and worst when it comes to women’s pay.

Texas has three cities in the bottom 15 for being the worst-paying cities for women. Victoria, TX ranks as the #6 worst, with women making 65% as much as men. Odessa, TX ranks as the #7 worst, with women making 65% as much as men. Midland, TX ranks as the #10 worst, with women making 66% as much as men.

Louisiana also has six cities in the bottom 15 for being the worst-paying cities for women. According to a recent Business.org study, Louisiana had the highest overall gender pay gap nationwide.

Women in the U.S. own 30% of small companies, but only 16% of conventional small-business loans are distributed to female business owners. Also, 4.4% of the total value of loans for all sources go to women, which means women get approved less often and get less funding than their male counterparts.

There is some good news for women business owners, California, North Carolina, and Florida all had multiple metro areas in the top 10, indicating these are great states to start as a female entrepreneur.

Nearly every state has narrowed its gender pay gap since 2010. The only areas where pay disparity has gotten worse are South Dakota, DC, New Hampshire, Alabama, North Dakota, New Jersey, and Iowa.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!