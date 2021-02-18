Texas water problem may take a while

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Office of Emergency Management’s Nim Kidd, Thursday, discussed the water outage.

“Water we classify in 3 different groupings” – emergency drinking water, industrial, and agricultural water. “The place we are right now with almost every single water institution impacted, make the return of water, a continuous challenge.” He too is talking to federal entities, even other states, about water assistance.

“We need to continue to conserve water, we need to be careful with the use of water and together we’ll get through the water challenges.”

He and the governor were also joined by Toby Baker, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality

Baker shared totals of water outages around Texas

Approximately 7,000 public drinking water systems statewide are down. 797 are reporting some issues. 725 systems are under the boil order (affects 13 mil.) In total, 13 million are having to boil water first in Texas as this point.

From all of which, samples will need to be tested and approved for drinking before things go back to normal.

At this time, they’re reaching out to labs across the state to make sure they’re ready for the sampling needed to lift boil orders. They are also in contact with EPA.

If you have problems with your water, you’re advised to call your water bill provider.