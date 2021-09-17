Texas weather: cold front next week, just in time for the first day of fall

KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have a stretch of warm and humid days for now. However, a legit cold front is set to arrive next week, and it just happens to arrive on the first day of fall. The autumnal equinox is on Wednesday, September 22nd.

As the cold front arrives, we expect scattered showers and storms Tuesday into Tuesday night. It moves past Southeast Texas Wednesday, and that’s when drier air pours in. We’ll still see warm 80s during the day, but the nights will feel nice and cool with lows in the 60s and even potentially some 50s in rural areas.

As we know in Houston, sometimes cold fronts bring cooler and drier air for only a day or so. It looks like this one should bring a fall feel for four or five days. Enjoy!