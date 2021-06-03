Texas woman who woke up to blood dripping from ceiling finds new home

CW39

by: Elvia Navarrete, Stephanie Shields/KTSM,

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ana Cardenas, of El Paso, Texas, can now move on after living her own real-life horror story.

Cardenas woke up to blood dripping from her apartment ceiling last month. The blood was coming from her upstairs neighbor, who had died and whose body had started to decompose.

“I’m much better, calmer. I eat better. I sleep better and just overall much better, thank God,” Cardenas said.

Now Cardenas has found a new apartment complex and is finally moved in and settled.

When her story was first reported, Cardenas said she was in shock and traumatized, especially because she had been covered in the blood during the incident.

“I’m much better, thank God. I went to the doctor, they took out blood and everything was negative, and they are checking me every six weeks,” Cardenas said of the blood tests she’s received.

She said she also saw a therapist to help her get past the trauma.

Cardenas’s story was shared nationally with other media outlets, some even internationally. Her GoFundMe account exploded with donations and well wishes.

“I only asked for $5,000, and I stopped it after it hit $17,000 because I don’t want people thinking I was taking advantage,” she said.

Cardenas needed to replace her bed and other furniture contaminated with blood. She said it was the outpouring of support that helped her get past the nightmare.

“I have no words to say other than I know God will recognize each person for what they did for me, and I’m grateful,” Cardenas said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss