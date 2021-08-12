Texas works to deploy 2,500+ out-of-state medical personnel to help with COVID-19 surge

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file).

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is working to bring in more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals strained by an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

That’s according to a Wednesday announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. The office said this comes after an order from Abbott last week which authorized DSHS to coordinate staffing for Texas hospitals using out-of-state personnel.

DSHS said on Wednesday it will resume filling requests for additional staff to handle the surge in cases.

“The priority is to recruit staff from out-of-state, and DSHS has directed the agencies not to utilize staff from other Texas health care facilities,” the agency said in a press release.

Even so, Texas DSHS urges facilities to continue working within their area to meet staffing needs locally when possible. Facilities in need of more staff members can submit a State of Texas Assistance Request.

The first deployment of personnel will be funded entirely by the state through Sept. 30, the governor’s office said. However, DSHS said should local governments or individual facilities need extended deployments, those entities may have to share the cost.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Abbott in a press release Wednesday.

Abbott went on to say Texans can help bring down case numbers by getting vaccinated. He called the vaccine “our best defense against the virus.”

DSHS reiterated that facilities and local governments should be mindful of their requests for resources, because there is limited staff available, and right now, all areas in the state need help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight through Aug. 13 - Star Harvey

BACK TO SCHOOL | Giveaway events start TODAY through Sunday

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss